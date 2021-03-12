IMAGES

When it comes to green spaces, every little helps

A drone image made available Thursday shows a new pocket park in the central Athens neighborhood of Pangrati. Authorities transformed the 750 sq.m. plot, once covered with garbage and weeds, into a green space featuring robinias, birches and native herbs. The Pangrati pocket park is the third of its kind to crop up in Greece’s densely populated capital following similar projects in the districts of Kypseli and Kolonos. The project, part of the “Adopt your City” program, was made possible with the help of private funding.

Environment City Life
[Vassilis Triantafyllou/Reuters]
