Sakkari, Tsitsipas keep hopes of medal alive

Maria Sakkari (l) and Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece congratulate each other during a first-round mixed doubles tennis match against Gabriela Dabrowski and Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada at the Olympics on Wednesday in Tokyo, Japan. Having been eliminated in the third round of the Games in the singles category, the Greek champions kept their hopes alive for a medal in the mixed doubles, winning yesterday’s encounter 6-3, 6-4. They will now face world number one Ash Barty and John Peers in the quarterfinal round on Thursday. The Australians beat Horacio Zeballos and Nadia Podoroska of Argentina 6-1 7-6(3). [InTime Sports]

Olympics
