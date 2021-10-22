IMAGES

Call for all foreign troops to leave Libya

call-for-all-foreign-troops-to-leave-libya

Greece took part Thursday in the Libyan Stabilization Initiative in Tripoli with Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias (r) reiterating the call for the withdrawal of foreign troops and mercenaries from Libya and the organization of the elections scheduled for December 24. Dendias said Greece’s participation indicates its special interest in regional stability as one of Libya’s closest neighbors. Accompanied by Deputy Foreign Minister Kostas Frangoyiannis, Dendias was invited by his counterpart Najla Mangoush. The conference was attended by states involved in developments in the North African country, as well as neighboring states, the Arab League, the African Union, the EU and the UN. [InTime News]

Defense Security
READ MORE
greek-frigate-in-french-led-operation
IMAGES

Greek frigate in French-led operation

french-rafale-jets-in-joint-military-drill-with-hellenic-air-force
IMAGES

French Rafale jets in joint military drill with Hellenic Air Force

greek-us-soldiers-conduct-aviation-exercise
IMAGES

Greek, US soldiers conduct aviation exercise

greece-remembers-victims-of-turkish-invasion
IMAGES

Greece remembers victims of Turkish invasion

panagiotopoulos-to-attend-cyprus-memorial-for-soldiers-killed-in-1974-invasion
IMAGES

Panagiotopoulos to attend Cyprus memorial for soldiers killed in 1974 invasion

british-navy-frigate-docks-at-piraeus
IMAGES

British Navy frigate docks at Piraeus