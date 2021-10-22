call-for-all-foreign-troops-to-leave-libya

Greece took part Thursday in the Libyan Stabilization Initiative in Tripoli with Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias (r) reiterating the call for the withdrawal of foreign troops and mercenaries from Libya and the organization of the elections scheduled for December 24. Dendias said Greece’s participation indicates its special interest in regional stability as one of Libya’s closest neighbors. Accompanied by Deputy Foreign Minister Kostas Frangoyiannis, Dendias was invited by his counterpart Najla Mangoush. The conference was attended by states involved in developments in the North African country, as well as neighboring states, the Arab League, the African Union, the EU and the UN. [InTime News]