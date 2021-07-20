greece-remembers-victims-of-turkish-invasion

Greek Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos (c) and the chief of the Hellenic National Defense General Staff Konstantinos Floros (l) visited Cyprus on Tuesday to attend a ceremony commemorating the victims of the 1974 Turkish invasion. In a tweet, Panagiotopoulos said: “We do not forget. We remember. 47 years after the invasion of ‘Attila’ we are here and we honor the heroes who were lost during the Turkish attack.” Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias also visits Cyprus on Wednesday, “within the context of supporting the efforts to resolve the Cyprus issue on the basis of the relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council and the European Acquis, that is a bi-zonal, bi-communal Federation.”