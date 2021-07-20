IMAGES

Greece remembers victims of Turkish invasion

greece-remembers-victims-of-turkish-invasion

Greek Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos (c) and the chief of the Hellenic National Defense General Staff Konstantinos Floros (l) visited Cyprus on Tuesday to attend a ceremony commemorating the victims of the 1974 Turkish invasion. In a tweet, Panagiotopoulos said: “We do not forget. We remember. 47 years after the invasion of ‘Attila’ we are here and we honor the heroes who were lost during the Turkish attack.” Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias also visits Cyprus on Wednesday, “within the context of supporting the efforts to resolve the Cyprus issue on the basis of the relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council and the European Acquis, that is a bi-zonal, bi-communal Federation.”

Defense
READ MORE
panagiotopoulos-to-attend-cyprus-memorial-for-soldiers-killed-in-1974-invasion
IMAGES

Panagiotopoulos to attend Cyprus memorial for soldiers killed in 1974 invasion

british-navy-frigate-docks-at-piraeus
IMAGES

British Navy frigate docks at Piraeus

spartan-sword-cuts-across-the-sky
IMAGES

Spartan Sword cuts across the sky

historic-spitfire-ready-to-grace-museum-after-restoration
IMAGES

Historic Spitfire ready to grace museum after restoration

officials-visit-greek-site-of-large-defender-europe-21-exercise
IMAGES

Officials visit Greek site of large Defender-Europe 21 exercise

iniochos-multinational-exercise-ends-with-acropolis-flyover
IMAGES

Iniochos multinational exercise ends with Acropolis flyover