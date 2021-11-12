armistice-day-marked-at-allied-cemetery

Military officers prepare for a ceremony at the Greek memorial in the Zeitenlik Allied cemetery in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, on Thursday. Local and diplomatic officials lay wreaths at memorials dedicated to the fallen soldiers of World War I, on the anniversary of the November 11, 1918 Armistice. Established in November 1920 and sanctified in 1936, Zeitenlik is the biggest military cemetery in Greece, containing the graves of more than 20,000 Serbian, French, British, Italian, Russian and Greek soldiers, as well as Bulgarian prisoners of war, who perished on the Macedonian front. A separate event was also held to honor the cemetery’s 93-year old Serbian keeper. Dorde Mihailovic serves in the wake of his father and grandfather. [Achilleas Chiras/InTime News]