Armistice Day marked at Allied cemetery

Military officers prepare for a ceremony at the Greek memorial in the Zeitenlik Allied cemetery in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, on Thursday. Local and diplomatic officials lay wreaths at memorials dedicated to the fallen soldiers of World War I, on the anniversary of the November 11, 1918 Armistice. Established in November 1920 and sanctified in 1936, Zeitenlik is the biggest military cemetery in Greece, containing the graves of more than 20,000 Serbian, French, British, Italian, Russian and Greek soldiers, as well as Bulgarian prisoners of war, who perished on the Macedonian front. A separate event was also held to honor the cemetery’s 93-year old Serbian keeper. Dorde Mihailovic serves in the wake of his father and grandfather. [Achilleas Chiras/InTime News]

Members of the Presidential Guard march in front of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on Thursday night as a logo marking Greece’s accession to the European Economic Community – the predecessor of the European Union – 40 years ago is projected on the front of Parliament. Addressing lawmakers in a special event to mark the occasion, Parliament’s European Affairs Committee Chairman Nikitas Kaklamanis noted that “2021 is a year of reflection for the European Union as a whole,” particularly as it will include the Conference on the Future of Europe, aimed at getting citizens involved in a wide-ranging debate on Europe’s future in the coming decade and beyond. [Stelios Stefanou/InTime News]
Greece celebrates 40 years in the European family