Building case for sculptures’ return, fragment by fragment

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis (front) and Culture Minister Lina Mendoni (right), listen to Acropolis Museum Director Nikolaos Stampolidis (left), as the chairman of its board, Dimitris Pantermalis (2nd right), looks on, during an event marking the museum’s acquisition of 10 Parthenon Sculpture fragments from the National Archaeological Museum, on Monday. The event was seen as another symbolic step in the effort to reunite the Parthenon Sculptures in Athens, which would be completed with the return of large segments from the British Museum. The fragments from Greece’s National Archaeological Museum came from the Parthenon’s metopes, frieze and gables. [Dimitris Papamitsos/Prime Minister’s Office]