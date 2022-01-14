future-global-center-of-pontian-hellenism-unveiled

A global center for Pontian Hellenism, to be built on the site of the former airport at Elliniko, southern Athens, was unveiled this week at an event in the Greek capital held at the Mikis Theodorakis Cultural and Conference Center. The construction of the “Hall for the Global Pontian Greeks of Sourmena” designed by Doxiadis Associates, is expected to be completed in about three years and will house the local Pontian association, its library and the museum that is currently located in Sourmena Square, and will have spaces for conferences and events. Tuesday’s event was attended by President Katerina Sakellaropoulou, who noted that despite their “tragic history that included persecution, slaughter and violent attempts at Islamization, Pontian Greeks who left their Asia Minor homes as refugees brought to Greece their drive and values, their loyalty to country, family, community and traditions, their hard work and tireless inventiveness.”