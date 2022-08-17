Orthodox Greeks celebrate the Dormition of the Virgin Mary
Pilgrims carry the Icon of Virgin Mary during a procession at Panagia Kastriani monastery on the Aegean Sea island of Tzia or Kea, Monday, August 15. The Dormition of the Virgin Mary (or Mother of God as the Greeks usually refer to her) is celebrated on August 15. The religious event is coupled with midsummer festivities, known as Panigyria, that often last more than a day with music, culinary feasts and, in many cases, flea markets. [Thanassis Stavrakis/AP]