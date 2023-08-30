Investors flock to Porto Heli, buying businesses and land

Porto Heli in the Peloponnese has drawn intense investor interest, to the point of raising concerns of overdevelopment, balanced by expectations of profitable growth.

Among the most prominent investors is Irish billionaire Paul Coulson, main shareholder and chairman of metals and glass producer Ardagh Group, who has bought two hotels, AKS Hinitsa Bay and AKS Porto Heli, for a reported €50 million, and two large tracts of land, in addition to a holiday home.