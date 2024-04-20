Honoring the spirit of Lord Byron
Defense Minister Nikos Dendias attended an event held at Trinity College Cambridge on Friday marking the 200th anniversary of Lord Byron’s death. In his greeting, Dendias referred to George Gordon Byron’s special relationship with Greece and his contribution to the struggle for Greek independence. Dendias concluded his address by reading verses from Byron’s poem “The Isles of Greece.” Byron, who is revered in Greece as one of the great philhellenes, died in Mesolongi on April 19, 1824. [Defense Ministry/AMNA]