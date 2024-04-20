IMAGES

Honoring the spirit of Lord Byron

Honoring the spirit of Lord Byron
[Defense Ministry/AMNA]

Defense Minister Nikos Dendias attended an event held at Trinity College Cambridge on Friday marking the 200th anniversary of Lord Byron’s death. In his greeting, Dendias referred to George Gordon Byron’s special relationship with Greece and his contribution to the struggle for Greek independence. Dendias concluded his address by reading verses from Byron’s poem “The Isles of Greece.” Byron, who is revered in Greece as one of the great philhellenes, died in Mesolongi on April 19, 1824. [Defense Ministry/AMNA]

History

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Greek capital’s oldest ‘new’ district
IMAGES

Greek capital’s oldest ‘new’ district

Writer explores Athens’ pre-war bomb shelters
IMAGES

Writer explores Athens’ pre-war bomb shelters

Turkey to convert another Greek church into a mosque
IMAGES

Turkey to convert another Greek church into a mosque

Alexander the Great docudrama stirs controversy
IMAGES

Alexander the Great docudrama stirs controversy

People gather at Athens Polytechnic ahead of 50th anniversary
IMAGES

People gather at Athens Polytechnic ahead of 50th anniversary

Fiftieth anniversary of student uprising
IMAGES

Fiftieth anniversary of student uprising