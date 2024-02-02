Alexander the Great docudrama stirs controversy
Just a day after launching on Netflix on Wednesday, a six-part docudrama on the life and conquests of one of Greece’s most revered ancient figures shot up to the Top 10 most watched shows in the country. However, not all of the attention has been positive for “Alexander: The Making of a God,” which explores, with the help of experts, how the young king of Macedon expanded his kingdom and defeated Darius. The show is being picked apart concerning its historical accuracy, while the tone also seems to rankle – the hero is “Alex” to his friends and the clash of the kings set like a battle between superheroes. The issue that seems to be offending Greek viewers most, however, appears to be the show’s attempt to shed light on Alexander the Great’s sexuality.