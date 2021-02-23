Greece evaluates proposals for new frigates: French and US offers at top of the list

The Hellenic Navy is currently evaluating proposals for the supply of new frigates by France, the United States, the Netherlands, Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, and Italy.

This is part of Greece’s latest effort to upgrade and modernize its armed forces and its navy amid tensions with Turkey.

Greece is also deepening its strategic and defense cooperation with Israel, while Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias recently said that Athens is eyeing the possibility of stationing a Patriot missile in Saudi Arabia.

Vassilis Nedos, Kathimerini’s defense and diplomatic editor, joins The Greek Current to break down the latest developments.