PODCASTS

Greece evaluates proposals for new frigates: French and US offers at top of the list

Greece evaluates proposals for new frigates: French and US offers at top of the list

The Hellenic Navy is currently evaluating proposals for the supply of new frigates by France, the United States, the Netherlands, Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, and Italy.

This is part of Greece’s latest effort to upgrade and modernize its armed forces and its navy amid tensions with Turkey.

Greece is also deepening its strategic and defense cooperation with Israel, while Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias recently said that Athens is eyeing the possibility of stationing a Patriot missile in Saudi Arabia. 

Vassilis Nedos, Kathimerini’s defense and diplomatic editor, joins The Greek Current to break down the latest developments.

 

Greek Current
READ MORE
greece-s-anna-diamantopoulou-and-her-vision-for-the-oecd0
PODCASTS

Greece’s Anna Diamantopoulou and her vision for the OECD

us-investments-in-greece-s-infrastructure-and-the-crucial-role-of-the-dfc0
PODCASTS

US investments in Greece’s infrastructure and the crucial role of the DFC

us-turkey-tensions-over-iraq-deaths-erdogan-vows-to-expand-operations-in-northern-iraq0
PODCASTS

US-Turkey tensions over Iraq deaths; Erdogan vows to expand operations in northern Iraq

ambassador-papadopoulou-on-greece-us-relations-and-the-call-between-blinken-and-dendias0
PODCASTS

Ambassador Papadopoulou on Greece-US relations and the call between Blinken and Dendias

china-s-eastern-and-central-europe-strategy-eu-china-relations-and-the-us0
PODCASTS

China’s Eastern and Central Europe strategy, EU-China relations, and the US

why-biden-should-put-human-rights-and-democracy-at-the-center-of-us-turkey-relations0
PODCASTS

Why Biden should put human rights and democracy at the center of US-Turkey relations