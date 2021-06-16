PODCASTS

Bulgaria’s pre-election political scandals, US sanctions, and the EU

As Bulgaria prepares for its second election in three months on July 11th, Bulgarians are confronted by a number of political scandals and allegations of corruption. Some of these allegations include accusations against the former Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, who has dominated Bulgarian politics over the last decade.

Meanwhile, the United States has also upped the pressure on Bulgaria, introducing anti-corruption sanctions against certain high-profile Bulgarian power brokers and entities, while the EU has not taken any steps yet. 

Expert Dimitar Bechev, a Nonresident Senior Fellow at the Atlantic Council, joins The Greek Current to discuss what’s at stake in this upcoming election in Bulgaria, the various allegations of corruption, US sanctions, and the role of the EU. 

