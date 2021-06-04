Turkey waters down NATO statement as Erdogan saves Putin’s Belarusian ally

Dr Aykan Erdemir joins The Greek Current to discuss Ankara’s decision to use its veto power within NATO to water down an official condemnation of Belarusian strongman Alexander Lukashenko, and argues that Turkish President Erdogan’s move to protect Russia’s Belarusian ally is the latest case of collusion between Ankara and Moscow to undermine the alliance.

Erdemir is the senior director of the Turkey program at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies and a former Turkish lawmaker.