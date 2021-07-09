PODCASTS

AJC's David Harris speaks about US-Greece ties, regional cooperation, anti-semitism, and more

David Harris, the CEO of the American Jewish Committee (AJC), who is in Greece to meet with Greek political leaders and attend The Economist conference, joins the Greek Current to talk about his latest interview with Kathimerini’s Tom Ellis, where they explored topics ranging from regional cooperation in the Eastern Mediterranean to the concerning rise in anti-semitism across the world. We also discuss the main takeaways from his meetings with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and US Ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt.

