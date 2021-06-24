Turkey looks to play a role in Afghanistan following US withdrawal

Turkey is seeking to play a vital role in Afghanistan following the withdrawal of US forces by offering to provide security to Kabul’s international airport, and has been holding talks with the US on logistic and financial support for the mission. Jake Sullivan, President Biden’s national security adviser, said last week that the US and Turkey had agreed to a plan for the Turks to continue providing security at the airport.

The issue of airport security is critical to the American diplomatic presence in Afghanistan. Experts Brad Bowman and Aykan Erdemir join The Greek Current to discuss the situation in Afghanistan and this potential deal between the US and Turkey.

Bradley Bowman serves as senior director of the Center on Military and Political Power at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, where he focuses on U.S. defense strategy and policy. He has previously served as a national security advisor to members of the Senate Armed Services and Foreign Relations committees.

Dr. Aykan Erdemir is the senior director of the Turkey program at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies and a former Turkish lawmaker.