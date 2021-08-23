PODCASTS

Athens pledges to restore everything destroyed by wildfires and implement reforms as Greeks count the cost of the fires

Nektaria Stamouli, a correspondent with Politico based in Athens covering Greece, Cyprus, and the Balkans, joins The Greek Current to discuss the devastating wildfires that ravaged Greece this August, the government’s promises to restore areas impacted by the fires, and what reforms and steps experts are calling for in order to make sure Greece can more effectively tackle wildfires in the future.

Greek Current
