The climate crisis and its impact on the Mediterranean Sea

This summer has highlighted a number of challenges the world is likely to face as a result of climate change – from the deadly floods in Germany and northern Europe, to heatwaves and wildfires that ravaged Greece, Turkey, and Mediterranean countries.

Another area that is increasingly under pressure is the sea. This year, we witnessed a thick, slimy layer of so-called “sea snot” cover Turkey’s Sea of Marmara, and then spill into the northern Aegean. Scientists and experts warn that climate change and human activity, such as pollution, are pushing the sea to its limits.

Dr. Stella Psarra joins The Greek Current to talk about how the climate crisis is impacting the Mediterranean and Aegean Seas, and what’s at stake for countries on its shores, like Greece. Dr. Psarra is director of research at the Hellenic Centre for Marine Research, and a biological oceanographer specialized in phytoplankton ecology with 25 years of experience in marine research.