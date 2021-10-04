PODCASTS

US reactions to the Greece-France deal, the MDCA, and efforts by the US Senate to hold Turkey accountable

Petros Kasfikis, the Washington DC correspondent for the Athens News Agency and Greece’s Mega TV, joins The Greek current today with the latest analysis from the capital of the United States.

We’ll look at the US reaction to to the defense agreement Greece and France signed on Tuesday, the ongoing negotiations for the Mutual Defense Cooperation Agreement between Greece and the US and the latest statements on the MDCA by the State Department, the decision by the US to renew the partial waiver on the arms embargo on Cyprus, and the latest Senate letter to President Biden urging him to hold President Erdogan accountable for Ankara’s crackdown on democracy and pluralism in Turkey.

