Archbishop Elpidophoros causes uproar in the diaspora, Greece, and Cyprus

Endy Zemenides and Greg Pappas join The Greek Current to discuss why a decision by Archbishop Elpidophoros to attend an event marking the opening of the Turkish House in New York with Turkey’s President Erdogan and Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar is so problematic. The incident has rightfully led to an uproar in both the Greek-American diaspora and in Greece and Cyprus.

Zemenides is the executive director of HALC. Pappas is the publisher of The Pappas Post as well as founder and president of the Greek America Foundation.