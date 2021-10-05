Rumors about Erdogan’s health and what this could mean for Turkey’s politics

In his latest piece for Foreign Policy Magazine titled “Erdogan Might Be Too Sick to Keep Leading Turkey,” expert Steven Cook looks at some rumors that are circulating about Turkish President Erdogan’s health, and breaks down how Turkish politics could be impacted in the near future should Erdogan not be in a position to run for re-election in the upcoming presidential elections in 2023.

Steven Cook joins our host Thanos Davelis to discuss his latest piece, and to look at what recent polling tells us about the political landscape in Turkey.

Steven Cook is the Eni Enrico Mattei senior fellow for Middle East and Africa studies at the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR).