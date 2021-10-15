Is it time for the US to support the EU’s defense ambitions?

Last week US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said that President Biden was truly willing to support greater European military and defense capabilities, a key point in the joint statement with Macron aimed at smoothing over the AUKUS dispute. But Sullivan said it was crucial to deal in specifics.

This statement, the AUKUS deal, and the recent defense agreement between France and Greece have brought the issue of Europe’s defense capabilities to the forefront. Expert Max Bergmann joins The Greek Current to discuss why National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan’s statement signals an important shift in US policy on European defense, and why he thinks it’s important for the US to back the EU’s defense ambitions.

Max Bergmann is a Senior Fellow at the Center for American Progress where he focuses on Europe, Russia, and US security cooperation. He previously served in the State Department in a number of different positions, including as a member of the secretary of state’s policy planning staff, where he focused on political-military affairs and nonproliferation.