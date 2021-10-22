PODCASTS

The Ecumenical Patriarch’s meeting with President Biden and the opportunities it presents

Tugba Tanyeri-Erdemir joins The Greek Current to discuss the upcoming visit by Ecumenical Patriarch Vartholomaios to the United States, the significance of his meeting with Joe Biden, and why this meeting is an opportunity for the US president to raise the issue of religious freedom and human rights in Turkey and push back against Russia.

Tanyeri-Erdemir is a research associate at the University of Pittsburgh’s Anthropology Department, the coordinator of the Anti-Defamation League’s Task Force on Middle East Minorities, and a non-resident scholar with the Middle East Institute’s Turkey Program. She serves as the co-chair of the Middle East Working Group of the International Religious Freedom Roundtable. 

