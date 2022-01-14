PODCASTS

Turkey’s efforts to mend relations with rivals in the East Med and Gulf

Expert Nicholas Danforth joins The Greek Current to talk about his latest policy brief for ELIAMEP which explores Turkey’s efforts over the past year to mend relations with its rivals in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Gulf, and share his thoughts on what we should expect moving forward.

Danforth is a Non-Resident Senior Research Fellow at the Hellenic Foundation for European and Foreign Policy, ELIAMEP, and the author of the newly published “The Remaking of Republican Turkey: Memory and Modernity.”

