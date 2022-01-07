Turkey puts migrant raids and border security on display for Europe

The Turkish government has been inviting reporters to document migrant raids and border security construction at the Turkish-Iranian border, which has become a main point of entry for Afghans fleeing the Taliban. It’s an effort Turkey is eager to put on display for Western journalists and observers in an effort to show the EU that it is dealing with the migrant issue for the whole bloc.

Many analysts, however, see ulterior motives at play, and note that the EU’s fear of migration is a tool that Turkish President Erdogan uses to obtain various financial and political incentives from the EU. Nektaria Stamouli, who visited the Turkish-Iranian border, joins The Greek Current to talk about Turkey’s migrant security system, the challenges facing Afghans arriving at the border, and how this reflects on Europe.

Nektaria Stamouli is a correspondent with Politico based in Athens covering Greece, Cyprus, and the Balkans.