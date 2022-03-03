Energy has taken on a central role in the crisis unfolding in Europe following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as Europe imports 40 percent of its natural gas from Russia. Despite this reliance on Russia and sky high energy prices, EU leaders have agreed on tough sanctions against Russia, and Germany even canceled the Nord Stream 2 Pipeline that would carry Russian gas to Germany.

The war in Ukraine is also seeing Europe double down on its energy transition away from hydrocarbons and toward renewables, and has put its efforts at diversification back in focus. Expert Nikos Tsafos joins our host Thanos Davelis to look at the energy landscape in Europe following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and explore whether this is the beginning of an energy divorce between Europe and Russia.

Nikos Tsafos is the James R. Schlesinger Chair in Energy and Geopolitics with the Energy Security and Climate Change Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS).