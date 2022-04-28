PODCASTS

A ‘travesty of justice’: The conviction of Osman Kavala and the US response

This week a Turkish court condemned Turkish philanthropist and civic leader Osman Kavala to life in prison, a verdict that’s been described as a “travesty of justice.” The State Department also chimed in, expressing its deep concern.

Its statement only mentioned Osman Kavala, however, failing to call out Turkey for upending the lives of the other defendants, including Professor Henri Barkey, a US citizen and former State Department employee. Merve Tahiroglu and Henri Barkey join our host Thanos Davelis to discuss this verdict, the US response, and its potential impact on Turkey’s relations with the West.

Merve Tahiroglu is the Turkey program coordinator at the Project on Middle East Democracy. 

Greek Current
