PODCASTS

The case for expanding the US military presence in Greece and Cyprus

The case for expanding the US military presence in Greece and Cyprus

How can Washington best balance security interests in Europe and the Middle East while still prioritizing the Indo-Pacific? Expert Aaron Stein, who joins me today on our podcast, makes the case in a recent piece for War on the Rocks that the answer might be found in deepening the military partnership with Greece, one of Washington’s most important regional allies, as well as the Republic of Cyprus.

Specifically, the United States should lay the groundwork to expand the scope of the forces deployed in Greece and work with Athens to leverage Greece’s strategic location for American interests in order to enhance security and stability in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Aaron Stein is the chief content officer at Metamorphic Media and an expert on the region, arms control, and nonproliferation.

Greek Current
READ MORE
Greek-Saudi relations in the spotlight as crown prince visits Athens
PODCASTS

Greek-Saudi relations in the spotlight as crown prince visits Athens

Erdogan remains a headache for the US despite Ukraine grain deal
PODCASTS

Erdogan remains a headache for the US despite Ukraine grain deal

Are Greece and Europe prepared should Russia cut off natural gas?
PODCASTS

Are Greece and Europe prepared should Russia cut off natural gas?

Greece prepares as Turkey announces new drilling operation in the East Med
PODCASTS

Greece prepares as Turkey announces new drilling operation in the East Med

Why its time for the US to completely lift the Cyprus arms embargo
PODCASTS

Why its time for the US to completely lift the Cyprus arms embargo

EU opens accession talks with North Macedonia and Albania
PODCASTS

EU opens accession talks with North Macedonia and Albania