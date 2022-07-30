The case for expanding the US military presence in Greece and Cyprus

How can Washington best balance security interests in Europe and the Middle East while still prioritizing the Indo-Pacific? Expert Aaron Stein, who joins me today on our podcast, makes the case in a recent piece for War on the Rocks that the answer might be found in deepening the military partnership with Greece, one of Washington’s most important regional allies, as well as the Republic of Cyprus.

Specifically, the United States should lay the groundwork to expand the scope of the forces deployed in Greece and work with Athens to leverage Greece’s strategic location for American interests in order to enhance security and stability in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Aaron Stein is the chief content officer at Metamorphic Media and an expert on the region, arms control, and nonproliferation.