Turning a corner? Greece exits bailout monitoring

This weekend Greece marked the end of EU surveillance of Greek government spending, a restriction dating to its painful financial bailout years.

Greece and its European partners hailed the exit as the end of a dark era that inflicted deep scars on the economy and society, while observers point out that the move sends “a message to investors and markets that Greece is out of the woods [and] a step closer to investment grade.”

Drgre George Pagoulatos, the Director General of the Hellenic Foundation for European and Foreign Policy (ELIAMEP), joins Thanos Davelis to look at why this development is significant for Greece, what challenges still remain for Greece’s economy, and whether this offers an opportunity to look back at the lessons learned from the financial crisis.