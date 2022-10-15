PODCASTS

Putin courts Erdogan with offer to make Turkey Europe’s new gas hub

Putin courts Erdogan with offer to make Turkey Europe’s new gas hub

Turkey’s President Erdogan and Russia’s President Putin met this week in Kazakhstan, where Putin floated a proposal to turn Turkey into an energy hub that could feed Europe with Russian gas.

On Friday, Erdogan gave the project the green light, saying that Turkey and Russia had instructed their respective energy authorities to immediately begin technical work on Putin’s proposal. This proposal raises concerns that Turkey will become even more dependent on Russia.

Expert Sinan Ciddi joins Thanos Davelis to discuss this latest proposal to turn Turkey into an energy hub for Russian gas to Europe, look into why Erdogan and Putin – who have met a few times since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine – seem to need each other, and break down how this is viewed in Washington, DC. 

Sinan Ciddi is a non-resident senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD), where he contributes to FDD’s Turkey Program and Center on Military and Political Power (CMPP). He is also an Associate Professor of Security Studies at the Command and Staff College-Marine Corps University and Georgetown University’s School of Foreign Service. 

Greek Current
READ MORE
Why the issue of US F-16s to Turkey is far from settled
PODCASTS

Why the issue of US F-16s to Turkey is far from settled

Could a deal to return the Parthenon Marbles be on the horizon?
PODCASTS

Could a deal to return the Parthenon Marbles be on the horizon?

The dangers of the latest Turkey-Libya agreement and Greece’s response
PODCASTS

The dangers of the latest Turkey-Libya agreement and Greece’s response

The war in Ukraine, Turkish leverage, and the F-16s
PODCASTS

The war in Ukraine, Turkish leverage, and the F-16s

Europe’s leaders gather amid lingering tensions on energy and in the Aegean
PODCASTS

Europe’s leaders gather amid lingering tensions on energy and in the Aegean

Is Erdogan making conflict with Greece not only possible, but probable?
PODCASTS

Is Erdogan making conflict with Greece not only possible, but probable?