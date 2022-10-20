Energy is in the spotlight as Europe gears up for ‘week of truth’

This week is largely seen as crucial for European leaders as they work to make sure rising energy prices and short supplies do not further tank their struggling economies while keeping all 27 members united in their opposition to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Leading up to this week’s key summit, the European Commission announced a set of new emergency measures – including seeking a price cap on a key gas trading hub if prices spike – aimed at helping members source and store enough gas for next year. This also comes amid calls from certain EU members who are pressing for a ninth round of sanctions against Russia.

Efi Koutsokosta, the EU Correspondent for Euronews and Skai TV, joins Thanos Davelis to look at what’s at stake this week in Brussels.