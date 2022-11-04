PODCASTS

Spotlight on Libya: The UN mission, Turkey’s destabilizing role, and Greece

The UN Security Council recently extended the mandate of the UN mission to Libya – known as UNSMIL – for another year, a move welcomed by Greek diplomats. This decision puts the spotlight on Libya, where the Tripoli government seems to be giving Turkey a blank check. Aya Burweila joins Thanos Davelis to break down these developments, what they mean for Greece and the region, and more importantly, how they are playing out within Libya.

