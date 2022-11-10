Erdogan’s network of clientelism, the economic crisis, and the upcoming elections

Turkey’s worsening economic crisis has eroded President Erdogan’s popularity ahead of elections in 2023, threatening to oust him from power for the first time in two decades.

Yet a large number of voters continue to support him despite his role in creating the crisis. During his twenty years in power Erdogan has developed widespread patronage networks and built clientelistic relationships that have helped sustain his rule, paying him back for the favors in money, public relations, and votes.

Merve Tahiroglu, the director of POMED’s Turkey Program, joins Thanos Davelis to look into this network of patronage and clientelism, and break down why it matters with elections on the horizon.