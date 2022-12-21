PODCASTS

Post-election coalitions, geopolitical concerns, and Greece’s democratic resilience

As Greece moves closer to general elections next year, there are concerns that issues both inside and outside Greece – the latest Qatargate scandal being one of them – could potentially fan anti-systemic sentiment and see voters give a boost to the extremes of the political spectrum. This could impact a future coalition government. Kathimerini’s Tom Ellis joins Thanos Davelis to discuss these developments and look at the questions they raise ahead of elections.

