The NDAA and the #NoJetsForTurkey campaign, Qatargate, and more

Today we’re going from the halls of Congress to the European Parliament to Turkey, in an all encompassing episode with HALC’s Executive Director Endy Zemenides, who joins Thanos Davelis to look at a number of key developments that have dominated the headlines.

We breaking down the significance of the final text of the National Defense Authorization Act that Congress unveiled – which did not include an amendment on F-16 sales to Turkey – and the chances of a potential sale going through Congress, look into Qatargate, and discuss the decision by a Turkish court to sentence Istanbul’s mayor and a potential rival to Turkish President Erdogan in the upcoming elections to jail with a political ban.