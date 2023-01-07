Greece in campaign mode as elections draw near

This week, after his first cabinet meeting of the new year, Prime Minister Mitsotakis sent a strong signal that he does not plan to call general elections before April.

The announcement comes as Greece’s political parties begin to get into campaign mode.

Nick Malkoutzis, the co-founder and editor of Macropolis.gr, a political and economic analysis site that focuses on Greece, joins Thanos Davelis to break down what’s at stake as Greece prepares to head to the polls in the spring.