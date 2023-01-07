PODCASTS

Greece in campaign mode as elections draw near

This week, after his first cabinet meeting of the new year, Prime Minister Mitsotakis sent a strong signal that he does not plan to call general elections before April.

The announcement comes as Greece’s political parties begin to get into campaign mode.

Nick Malkoutzis, the co-founder and editor of Macropolis.gr, a political and economic analysis site that focuses on Greece, joins Thanos Davelis to break down what’s at stake as Greece prepares to head to the polls in the spring.

Greek Current
