A revitalized Europe that combats Russian and Turkish revisionism begins with Greece and Cyprus

In the wake of WWII, Europeans formed the Coal and Steel Community to break Germany’s monopoly over coal and steel and secure peace on the continent for nearly 80 years. This peace is at risk today as revisionist countries like Russia and Turkey look to use their monopolies on gas shipments to threaten, coerce and extort Europe, putting the post World War II rules-based order at risk.

Michael Rubin, a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute and former Pentagon official, joins Thanos Davelis to look at what the EU can learn from the Coal and Steel Community if it is going to maintain peace and security, discuss where Greece and Cyprus fit in this narrative, and break down the role the US can – and should – play in supporting its European allies.