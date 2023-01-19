F-35s to Greece, no jets for Turkey: Why the White House is half right on East Med arms sales

Last week news dropped that the Biden administration reportedly will ask Congress to approve a $20 billion sale of F-16s to Turkey, coupled with a separate sale of F-35 fighters to Greece.

The sale of F-16s was also the focus of Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu’s meeting with Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington on Wednesday.

Expert Michael Rubin, a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute and former Pentagon official, joins Thanos Davelis to explain why the White House is only half right here. Rubin argues that Congress should go ahead with the F-35 sale to Greece, but Turkey still does not deserve new F-16s.