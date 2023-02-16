PODCASTS

Elections and the future direction of the Greek economy

Greece is heading to elections this spring, where the economy will naturally take center stage. While the world is taking note of the clear progress being made in Greece since the dark days of the financial crisis, putting the economy on a long-term path of strong and steady growth that will also generate higher incomes remains a central challenge and raises the stakes in these elections.

Nikos Vettas, the general director of the Foundation for Economic and Industrial Research (IOBE) and a professor at the Athens University of Economics and Business, joins Thanos Davelis to look at why these upcoming elections could be pivotal for the future direction of the Greek economy, and highlights the main issues that a new government will need to focus on.

