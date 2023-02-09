PODCASTS

A turning point: Elections, Erdogan’s effort to stay in power, and the devastating earthquake

Turkey is facing a major turning point as it heads to elections in May. As President Erdogan faces his toughest electoral challenge yet, the question being asked is: what will Erdogan do to stay in power?

The earthquake that struck Turkey on Monday and the ensuing tragedy is undoubtedly going to put a new spotlight on Turkey’s leader. Prof. Henri Barkey joins Thanos Davelis to dig into this question and break down how this devastating earthquake could impact Erdogan’s political fate.

Greek Current
