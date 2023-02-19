The EU just announced a 10th round of sanctions on Russia. Are sanctions working?

The EU announced a new round of sanctions on Russia this week, which are set to hit Moscow with trade bans and technology export controls worth €11 billion in response to its invasion of Ukraine.

With the EU unveiling its 10th sanctions package, we head to Brussels for a discussion between expert Maria Demertzis and Thanos Davelis to look at what additional measures are being added to the sanctions mix. We also break down why the previous 9 rounds of sanctions haven’t managed to entirely isolate Russia, cripple its economy, or inhibit Moscow’s ability to wage war, and why the future looks much more difficult for Putin.

Maria Demertzis is a Senior fellow at Bruegel and a part-time Professor of Economic Policy at the School of Transnational Governance at the European University Institute in Florence.