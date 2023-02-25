PODCASTS

The central role of Alexandroupoli in US-Greek strategic cooperation

The 1st East Macedonia and Thrace Forum took place in Alexandroupoli this week, and put a spotlight on the role of this region in upgrading Greece’s geopolitical footprint. Naturally, discussions focused on the role the port city of Alexandroupoli is playing as a major defense hub for Greece, the US, and NATO, as an energy hub, and more generally in strengthening the region’s position as a gateway to Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.

Expert Nikolas Katsimpras, who participated in the forum in Alexandroupoli, joins Thanos Davelis to look at the importance of highlighting this region, the central role Alexandroupoli is playing in US-Greek strategic cooperation, and more.

Nikolas Katsimpras is a lecturer in Columbia University’s Negotiation and Conflict Resolution Program, an international affairs consultant, a veteran officer of the Hellenic Navy, and is on the board of the Hellenic American Leadership Council.

Greek Current
