Greece’s plan to overhaul the EU’s power grid ahead of green transition

Greece is putting forward a plan to overhaul the EU’s electricity grids in order to lay the foundations for a massive rollout of renewable power. Athens is arguing that efforts to expand and strengthen Europe’s electricity grid need to be stepped up in order to handle the transition to solar and wind, especially with the EU looking to reach climate neutrality by the middle of the century.

As part of this proposal, Greece, which is already at the heart of initiatives to connect Europe to Africa’s grid, is also pointing out the need for better connections in the Western Balkans. Nikos Tsafos, the chief energy adviser to Greece’s Prime Minister, joins Thanos Davelis to discuss this latest proposal from Athens and the importance of overhauling the EU’s power grid to meet the challenges ahead.

Greek Current
