PODCASTS

Greece: From the depths of crisis to a European success story

Greece: From the depths of crisis to a European success story

It wasn’t too long ago that Greece seemed to be going from crisis to crisis, with Grexit being thrown around as a real possibility. Today, we’re seeing Greece described as a European success story.

Peter Spiegel, the US managing editor of the Financial Times, joins Thanos Davelis to discuss Greece’s transformation from the depths of the financial crisis to today. We look at the importance of maintaining this momentum after the upcoming elections, while placing this discussion within the broader context of global uncertainties – from the banking sector to Ukraine and the US-China rivalry. 

Greek Current
READ MORE
What young voters are looking for in the upcoming elections in Greece
PODCASTS

What young voters are looking for in the upcoming elections in Greece

The final countdown: Campaign for Greece’s election officially kicks off
PODCASTS

The final countdown: Campaign for Greece’s election officially kicks off

Armenian Genocide remembered amid alarms over Azerbaijan’s aggression in Nagorno Karabakh
PODCASTS

Armenian Genocide remembered amid alarms over Azerbaijan’s aggression in Nagorno Karabakh

Is the EU ready to end its standoff on how to handle migration?
PODCASTS

Is the EU ready to end its standoff on how to handle migration?

Supreme Court: Iran sanctions-evasion case against Halkbank to proceed
PODCASTS

Supreme Court: Iran sanctions-evasion case against Halkbank to proceed

US sanctions Turkey-based entities for aiding Russia’s war in Ukraine
PODCASTS

US sanctions Turkey-based entities for aiding Russia’s war in Ukraine