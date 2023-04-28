Greece: From the depths of crisis to a European success story

It wasn’t too long ago that Greece seemed to be going from crisis to crisis, with Grexit being thrown around as a real possibility. Today, we’re seeing Greece described as a European success story.

Peter Spiegel, the US managing editor of the Financial Times, joins Thanos Davelis to discuss Greece’s transformation from the depths of the financial crisis to today. We look at the importance of maintaining this momentum after the upcoming elections, while placing this discussion within the broader context of global uncertainties – from the banking sector to Ukraine and the US-China rivalry.