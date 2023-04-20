US sanctions Turkey-based entities for aiding Russia’s war in Ukraine

About a week ago the US imposed sanctions on Turkish entities it said violated US export controls and helped Russia’s war effort. This is part of ongoing efforts to “cut off more of the international assets and finance channels still connecting Moscow’s economy to global trade and finance.” Expert Sinan Ciddi joins Thanos Davelis to look into why this move is significant, and break down how the blind eye that Ankara turns toward many forms of illicit finance has aided certain Turkish entities in defying Western sanctions against Russia.

Sinan Ciddi is a non-resident senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD), where he contributes to FDD’s Turkey Program and Center on Military and Political Power (CMPP). He is also an Associate Professor of Security Studies at the Command and Staff College-Marine Corps University and Georgetown University’s School of Foreign Service.