PODCASTS

US sanctions Turkey-based entities for aiding Russia’s war in Ukraine

US sanctions Turkey-based entities for aiding Russia’s war in Ukraine

About a week ago the US imposed sanctions on Turkish entities it said violated US export controls and helped Russia’s war effort. This is part of ongoing efforts to “cut off more of the international assets and finance channels still connecting Moscow’s economy to global trade and finance.” Expert Sinan Ciddi joins Thanos Davelis to look into why this move is significant, and break down how the blind eye that Ankara turns toward many forms of illicit finance has aided certain Turkish entities in defying Western sanctions against Russia. 

Sinan Ciddi is a non-resident senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD), where he contributes to FDD’s Turkey Program and Center on Military and Political Power (CMPP). He is also an Associate Professor of Security Studies at the Command and Staff College-Marine Corps University and Georgetown University’s School of Foreign Service. 

Greek Current
READ MORE
Congress notified about $259 million F-16 equipment sale to Turkey
PODCASTS

Congress notified about $259 million F-16 equipment sale to Turkey

What will an opposition win mean for Turkey’s foreign policy?
PODCASTS

What will an opposition win mean for Turkey’s foreign policy?

Greek parliament votes to ban far-right Golden Dawn offshoot from elections
PODCASTS

Greek parliament votes to ban far-right Golden Dawn offshoot from elections

The reasons why Erdogan might be re-elected
PODCASTS

The reasons why Erdogan might be re-elected

Did Turkey target Syrian Kurdish leader and US personnel with a drone strike?
PODCASTS

Did Turkey target Syrian Kurdish leader and US personnel with a drone strike?

Why the Kurds will be decisive in Turkey’s elections
PODCASTS

Why the Kurds will be decisive in Turkey’s elections