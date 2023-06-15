PODCASTS

Greek-Turkish relations and the 100th anniversary of Lausanne

Greek-Turkish relations and the 100th anniversary of Lausanne

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Lausanne, a treaty that defined the borders of modern Turkey, and is a key point of reference in Greece’s relations with Turkey.

Over the last years Turkey has taken a number of steps that not only raise questions about the treaty, but also attempt to question Greek sovereignty. Despite Erdogan’s attempt at a rebrand following his reelection, there hasn’t been a change in substance when it comes to Turkish revisionism.

Vassilis Nedos, Kathimerini’s diplomatic and defense editor, joins Thanos Davelis to look at why Lausanne matters today, particularly in the context of Greek-Turkish relations.

Greek Current
READ MORE
Can Erdogan avoid an imminent financial crisis?
PODCASTS

Can Erdogan avoid an imminent financial crisis?

Mitsotakis counting on a strong majority in upcoming elections
PODCASTS

Mitsotakis counting on a strong majority in upcoming elections

EU countries agree on ‘historic’ migration deal
PODCASTS

EU countries agree on ‘historic’ migration deal

Are talks between Greece and Turkey around the corner following elections?
PODCASTS

Are talks between Greece and Turkey around the corner following elections?

What’s in store for Turkey as Erdogan unveils his new cabinet
PODCASTS

What’s in store for Turkey as Erdogan unveils his new cabinet

The Greek fishermen trying to rid the Mediterranean of plastic waste
PODCASTS

The Greek fishermen trying to rid the Mediterranean of plastic waste