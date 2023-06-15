Greek-Turkish relations and the 100th anniversary of Lausanne

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Lausanne, a treaty that defined the borders of modern Turkey, and is a key point of reference in Greece’s relations with Turkey.

Over the last years Turkey has taken a number of steps that not only raise questions about the treaty, but also attempt to question Greek sovereignty. Despite Erdogan’s attempt at a rebrand following his reelection, there hasn’t been a change in substance when it comes to Turkish revisionism.

Vassilis Nedos, Kathimerini’s diplomatic and defense editor, joins Thanos Davelis to look at why Lausanne matters today, particularly in the context of Greek-Turkish relations.