The Greek fishermen trying to rid the Mediterranean of plastic waste

This week the UN celebrated World Environment Day, placing an emphasis on plastic pollution in the world’s seas. This has put the focus on the Mediterranean Sea as well, one of the most impacted seas when it comes to plastic pollution. As the UN looks to convene a global treaty conference to cut plastic pollution and recycle, a group of Greek fishermen have found an innovative way to remove and recycle plastic waste from the sea.

John Psaropoulos, an independent journalist based in Athens and Al Jazeera’s southeast Europe correspondent, joins Thanos Davelis to look at the challenges plastic waste poses to the Mediterranean and Greece and the efforts of these Greek fishermen who are working to rid the Mediterranean of this waste.