Deadly shipwreck off Greece one of Europe’s worst migrant disasters

Deadly shipwreck off Greece one of Europe’s worst migrant disasters

At least 78 people died and hundreds more are missing at sea, presumed dead, after a boat carrying migrants from Libya to Italy capsized in international waters south-west of Greece early on Wednesday.

This is one of Europe’s worst migrant disasters, and is just the latest case of smugglers packing vessels full of desperate people willing to risk their lives to reach continental Europe.

Angeliki Dimitriadi, a Non-Resident Fellow at the Global Public Policy Institute and the head of the migration policy unit at the ENA Institute for Alternative Policies, joins Thanos Davelis to look at the scope of this tragedy, break down the broader picture when it comes to migration and the smuggling of people in the Mediterranean, and explore how European countries are addressing this challenge.

Greek Current
