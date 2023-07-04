PODCASTS

The future of tourism in Greece

We’re well into the summer, and the tourist season is in full swing in Greece. With more and more visitors looking to experience Greece every year, a discussion has kicked off about the future of tourism in Greece and the need for sustainability in the industry.

Expert Daniel Levine, who contributed to this discussion at Kathimerini’s recent “Reimagine Tourism in Greece” conference, joins Thanos Davelis to look at the latest global trends in tourism and break down the challenges ahead for Greece as it looks to adapt and strengthen its brand as a top tourist destination. 

Levine one of the world’s best-known trends experts, and is the director of the Avant-Guide Institute, a New York-based trends consultancy where he is the leader of a huge team of trendspotters who track the latest ideas and experiences from around the globe. As a consultant, Levine works with many of the top names in travel including American Express, UNWTO, South African Tourism, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Virtuoso Network and many more.

