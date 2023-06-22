PODCASTS

What to look out for ahead of Greece’s upcoming elections

On Sunday Greeks will head to the polls for a second time in just over a month. With the election just days away, New Democracy is seeking the crucial 40% threshold that would secure a safe outright majority to form a single-party government. 

In the meantime, opposition parties SYRIZA and PASOK are battling over who will win over Greece’s center left, as SYRIZA’s defeat in May raised a number of questions about its future. 

Expert Panos Koliastasis, an adjunct assistant professor of Politics at the University of Peloponnese and the author of the book “Permanent campaigning in Greece in times of crisis: the Samaras, Tsipras and Mitsotakis premierships,” joins Thanos Davelis to break down what we should be looking out for ahead of Greece’s upcoming elections.

